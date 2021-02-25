Body of Missing Mecosta County Man Found

The body of a missing Mecosta County man has been found.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post were sent to South Jeffs Road near Cadillac Road in Butterfield Township in Missaukee County Wednesday evening.

Upon arriving on the scene, it was determined that the vehicle belonged to Richard Wymer, 70, of Wheatland Township. Further investigation led to the identification of Wymer as the deceased male in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Wymer had been missing since Feb. 7.

The cause and manner of death are not being released at this time as the case is still under investigation.

More information from state police will be released as it becomes available.