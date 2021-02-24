White House Holds Press Briefing on COVID-19 Response

Wednesday at 11 a.m., the White House COVID-19 Response Team will hold a press briefing.

Federal public health officials will provide updates on the COVID-19 response effort.

Participants will include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President; Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Jeff Zients, COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

