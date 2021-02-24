Wellness Wednesday: Fitness App AND/life Helps Brings Friends Together, Work Towards Health Goals

Staying connected to friends and keeping your fitness goals on track have both been difficult during the pandemic.

Fitness app AND/life has special feature that allows you to bring friends into your workout!

Their patent-pending AND/friends feature allows you to video chat with up to 3 friends as you work out, making it the perfect resource for staying connected during the social distancing era and beyond.

The app helps users focus on overall wellness, as to just opposed to a number on the scale or a particular body type.

To learn more about AND/life, click here.