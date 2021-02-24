Traverse City Planner Retires After 35 Years on the Job

A 35 year career comes to an end this week with the retirement of Traverse’s City’s City Planner, Russ Soyring.

City Planning includes everything from streets, neighborhoods, and parks… to growth and development. And one man has had it all piling up on his desk since 1986. “We’ve done park planning, neighborhood planning, downtown planning, street planning. It really covers the whole gambit.”

He’s been a familiar voice at City Hall for more than three decades. Russ Soyring started as City Planner in 1986. That was back when Alan Trammel and Lou Whitaker were the driving force of the Detroit Tigers, and Soyring became a driving force for Traverse City.

“I remember one of the questions that probably helped me get the job. They asked me, ‘why should we listen to you, with your downstate values?’ Because I was working down in the city of Monroe at the time off the shores of Lake Erie. They realized I wasn’t going to be shy and timid and let people run over you. I said, ‘I can talk circles around anybody about environmental values. I’m from Marquette, Michigan. The true northern Michigan, not lower Michigan which is really central Michigan.’ When I said that I think it got me the job.”

Soyring laughs when he recalls what the City asked him to do. “They wanted me to solve the traffic problems in Traverse City. And what I’ve said recently is I’ve probably, if anything, made traffic worse in Traverse City. The town has become a vibrant, exciting place. There’s more and more people wanting to live here and work here. Our streets – I’ve been an advocate for years of narrowing our streets and making them more pedestrian, bicycle-friendly. And less aggressive types of streets. Our traffic is probably moving a little slower now. We probably have more congestion than we had before. But I don’t think that’s necessarily bad for a really great city. If you have congestion one of the real benefits is it is quieter, it’s safer. And people still get around.”

“We’re transforming our streets to make them more walkable, more bike-able. I think it’s very exciting about the idea that we’re going to finish the loop around Boardman Lake as a bike trail. I think it’s going to be an exquisite park.”

One of the most noticeable changes is what happened to what’s now the Open Space. It wasn’t that “open” until 2005. “It was an industrial waterfront we had, and the power plant was one of the last remaining industrial buildings on the waterfront. That was quite a transformation. It was in the plan for many years that the plant should come down.”

“In a way I think it was a great blessing to open up the waterfront. But on the negative side we had this very busy high-speed road (Grandview Parkway) along our waterfront that makes it difficult to cross.” New pedestrian crossing signals west of the marina on the parkway have made that crossing easier in the past year. Soyring says the city also looked at additional pedestrian tunnels but they were considered too cost-prohibitive.

Soyring says the development of the old industrial Iron Works site in mid-town is another successful change, transforming into mixed-use buildings with commercial and residential “into a vibrant part of the community.” That area includes the 12-acre River’s Edge project, the Hagerty headquarters buildings, and the Old Town parking deck, among other properties.

Most recently, Soyring says development of 8th Street has also been a success story, but work isn’t done yet. “I sense it will be highly sought after. It will be a premium address to have because it’s geographically centered in the city. We have Boardman Lake immediately to the south, and we’re in walking distance of the Bayfront and downtown.”

“I do think other corridors have great potential. One of them is 14th Street. I see that as being another opportunity to look like a Main Street. I envision it to be more like Suttons Bay-type of village, type of atmosphere. People who live in that area or two, three, four blocks away can walk to that ‘downtown.’”

Another success in his tenure– the Village at the Grand Traverse Commons. “The other part that always puts a smile on my face is the Grand Traverse Commons and seeing the transformation of the old State Hospital that was almost torn down by the State of Michigan. (Activists and supporters said) we want these buildings saved. And we want this land, this open land to become Traverse City’s ‘Central Park.’”

Soyring says in this job – planning is never done, and he’ll have to leave work on the table. “There’s always another issue of the day that’s coming this way. It’s kind of like the Mackinac Bridge. You always paint it. It will always have to be painted. It will never end.”

One ongoing challenge will be creating housing in the city. “It’s so important for a healthy lively community that we have decent housing that people can live in. Because otherwise businesses are going to really hurt as they’re trying to attract employees.”

On a winter day in February, it’s a little cold and wet for a day at the playground and the Splash Pad at the Clinch Park beach and Pavilion. But Soyring says this is one of his favorite all-time spots now in Traverse City. Even though at first he wasn’t sure it was a great idea. “I do like the way that Clinch Park has changed. I thought the Splash Pad was kind of a silly idea to be on the waterfront with this beautiful resource of water. And then we’re going to put a splash pad there? But it’s turned out to be extremely popular. I see so many smiles and kids running around and grandparents and parents watching the kids interact. I find that to be very joyful to watch, watch that experience.”

“I would like the Open Space to be more than it is today. To find ways to sit and enjoy. I’d like to see it universally accessible” to wheelchairs, Soyring says. He’d also love to see additional seating and more trees or shade structures to get out of the sun or the rain. “I think there’s opportunities to do more than we have there.”

Bob Otwell worked with Soyring as a member of the Planning Commission back in the 1990’s. “We’ve really been able to look at things in different ways and different possibilities that maybe we wouldn’t have looked at without Russ there. I think the evidence is there. We have a popular little town. A lot of that is because of Russ Soyring.”

Otwell adds, “I think Russ has helped it to grow economically but also to maintain that small town character. The downtown commercial districts have continued to prosper but we haven’t lost what makes Traverse City a great place to live.”

Soyring next plan is to stop all the ‘planning’ – with his retirement on Friday.