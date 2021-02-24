US-31 Lane Closures Planned in Traverse City

There will be lane closures on US-31 (S. Division St.) Thursday and Friday in Traverse City at the Fitzhugh Dr. intersection.

The City of Traverse City and Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences, Inc. will be performing soil borings.

Northbound lanes will be closed while crews work on the southbound, and southbound lanes will close when crews work on the northbound.

The intersection will remain open to traffic.

The City says the construction will create dust, noise, and traffic delays. They suggest using alternate routes if possible.