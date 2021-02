Study: Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine is Effective

A study shows Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine provides strong protection from the coronavirus with just one dose.

The vaccine was 72% efficient overall in the U.S. and 64% in South Africa where the highly contagious variant is now driving most cases.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine can also be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for at least three months.

The FDA could authorize the vaccine as soon as Saturday.