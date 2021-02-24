Spillway Work Begins at Edenville Dam

Work began Wednesday morning in Gladwin County on the Edenville Dam complex.

Crews started lowering the water level behind the complex to relieve some of the water pressure in the area.

The water is not moving at a high rate, which is by design.

This is going to be a slow, controlled release of the water on the other side of the dam.

The goal is to lower the water level about a foot a day for the next 13 days.

This is a critical step in the work that has to be done at the complex but it’s also a precautionary move with warming temperatures.

“The goal of this project was to finish up before spring thaw,” said Dave Helmstetter, AECOM construction manager. “As you saw last year you can have any number of weather events that contribute additional water into the overall watershed which feeds into this area. What we’re trying to do is make sure we’ve got a good relief valve in place so the heavy rains and perched ground water and that’s don’t overwhelm the system.”

The work is also expected to help restore the natural flow of the Tobacco River.