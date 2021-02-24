Soo You Want to Build a Snowman? Relay For Life E.U.P. Hosts Snow Sculpture Contest

What better way to use all the recent snow to make snowmen, or snow sculptures, for a great cause!

The Relay for Life in the Eastern U.P. is having a fundraiser until March 14. For a $10 entry, you can create something special. It can be your typical snowman, or an animal, or a sculpture of any sort. “A lot of people had to think outside the box to come up with new fundraising ideas,” said Mark SanAngelo. “And, with all the snow that we have in the Soo, we figured why not have a snowman building contest. It seemed like a perfect idea!”.

With the pandemic being here for about a year now, Relay for Life has had to cancel its major fundraisers.

“We’re just now getting snow that is packable and perfect for snowman building,” Brenda Eagle-Ransom mentioned. “We want to encourage people to get out with their families. This is a perfect time. Get the kids, get them involved. Get creative. It does not have to be a traditional snowperson!”.

First place will get $50 in ‘Chamber Bucks’.

Second place is $30, and third place is $25.

Click here for more information.