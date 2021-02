An Ogemaw County Jail inmate is back in custody after not returning to the jail Tuesday after leaving on a personal recognizance bond for a medical appointment.

Deputies had been looking for Michael Kann since Tuesday after he did not return to the Ogemaw County Jail on Monday.

Kann was taken into custody after deputies received a tip.

He will likely face charges for absconding and is now back in the Ogemaw County Jail.