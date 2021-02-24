National Writers Series Welcomes Author, Diane Rehm

The topic of death is never an easy conversation especially when it comes to end-of-life planning for those we love most. Bestselling author, Diane Rehm will be speaking virtually with the National Writers Series about her recent book, When My Time Comes.

The book looks at all sides when it comes to a person’s end-of-life wishes and the topic of physician aid in dying. Rehm also shares two personal stories of her mother’s death and her late husband’s battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

She also includes the views of clergy, lawmakers, doctors, and even friends on their thoughts about life-ending medicines.

For more on what you can expect with When My Time Comes, check out the Zoom interview posted above.

To contact the National Writers Series and register to listen to Diane Rehm on Thursday, February 25th click here.