MTM On The Road: Getting a Look Around The Yellow Window & Little Brown Sack Deli

When you step inside the Yellow Window and Little Brown Sack Deli in Big Rapids, you’ll find a lot.

The store is now under new ownership and truly has a little bit of everything.

Their kitchen there makes homemade sandwiches, quesadillas, soups and more.

If you have a sweet tooth, they’ve got you covered with cookies, hand pies and caramel apples!

Aside from all their delicious eats, you can also find a wide range of handcrafted home decor, antiques and things for your garden.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us around and telling us more about this shop.