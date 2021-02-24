Michael’s Place Seeks Help After Supplies Lost to Flood Damage

A Traverse City nonprofit is looking for some help, so they can continue helping others. Michael’s Place is a spot for grief counseling, support, and healing – especially for children.

But heavy rains over the summer led to a flood – and rooms on the lower level were full of supplies destroyed by high water.

They’ve had to repair flooring and drywall so their support groups can return to the building – and now they’re looking for help replenishing all their supplies. Executive Director Mindy Buell says, “All of our library books we have for children were totally damaged. We can’t use them. We lost our seating, our furniture, our couches. It was a complete loss to us. Emotionally as well as physically.”

Michael’s Place is looking for donations and gift cards for specific items; from local shops, bookstores, and craft stores. You can check out their wish list of specific needs on their website here. Or they also have a direct link for an Amazon Wish List here.