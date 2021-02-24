Manton Middle School Sixth Graders Enjoy Week Full of Outdoor Activities

Sixth graders at Manton Middle School are enjoying a week full of outdoor activities.

Every year the sixth grade class spends a week at Camp Rotary near Clare.

COVID-19 kept that from happening this year, so the school decided to bring those activities to them.

This week they’re spending their days snow shoeing, ice fishing, and ice skating.

The school says even though they couldn’t go to camp this year, they are happy students can still have fun outdoors near home.

“We know that the experience is wonderful for the kids and we didn’t want to have them miss out on it. So just being able to be out here and be with them and see them just have fun it makes it all worth it,” said Amanda Butcher, Camp Rotary Director.

Planning for this special week started back in September.