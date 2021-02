Mackinac Bridge High Wind Warning Issued

Drivers on the Mackinac Bridge should watch out for high winds Wednesday morning.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has issued a warning to all drivers using the bridge.

Pickup trucks, campers, motor homes, and semi-trucks are especially vulnerable to high winds.

The Bridge Authority instructs drivers to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour or lower, turn on their hazard lights, and stick to the outside lane. The bridge may also be icy.