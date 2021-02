Luce Co. Teen Faces Murder Charge for Shooting, Killing 10-Year-Old Sister

State police say they arrested a Luce County 14-year-old for shooting and killing his 10-year-old sister.

Troopers say it happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night at a home in Lakefield Township.

They say the 14-year-old now faces an open murder charge and is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

Because of his age, his name will not be released.