Legislators Introduce Major Healthcare Reform Bill Package

Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth introduced a major bill package Wednesday morning aimed at reforming healthcare in the state.

The bills all try to help in one of three areas, lowering the cost of healthcare, making it more accessible ad making it higher quality.

The bills have bipartisan support and focus on things like putting a cap on insulin prices, raising transparency of costs and streamlining the prescription process.

The speakers today stressing preventative care saves money across the board.

“Looking at how diabetics drive up the cost, when they’re not in control or they don’t have access to that insulin, on the Medicaid system,” said Rep. Sara Cambensy, democrat from Marquette, “That’s a cost that every taxpayer bears the brunt of. If we can get it under control and really do those preventative measures, that’s how we’re going to save lives and really educate people on how to save money.”

In total the package has 15 bills and Speaker Wentworth says is just the first phase of his planned reform.

