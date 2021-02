Healthy Living: Hope Squad

The suicide rate for kids age ten through 14 tripled from 2007 to 2017.

In 2019, suicide rates among older teens and young adults reached the highest point in almost two decades.

Experts aren’t yet sure what impact the pandemic will have on kids and young adults.

In Healthy Living, Whitney Amann has more on an evidence-based program that taps teens to identify peers who could be at suicide risk.