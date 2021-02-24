Grand Traverse Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Holds Annual Awards Ceremony

On Wednesday, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department held their annual awards ceremony.

The ceremony took place virtually this year and honored a list of officers and citizens for their efforts in 2020.

Eight separate Lifesaving Awards were given to officers in the sheriff’s department as well as one Citizen’s Lifesaving Award given to Nurse Kacie Cleary.

Deputy Matt Mckinley earned the Law Enforcement Division Employee of the Year Award.

“It’s my pleasure to award the 2020 Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Employee of the Year Award to Deputy Matt Mckinely,” said Sheriff Tom Bensley.

Deputy Kyler Rosin also received an Award of Merit for his role in bringing a kidnapping investigation to an end last July.