Gov. Whitmer Testifies on Infrastructure in Senate Committee

Governor Gretchen Whitmer testified in front of a Senate committee Wednesday morning.

Governor Whitmer spoke in front of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works focusing on infrastructure and roads in the near future.

She was joined by mayors and governors from across the country as witnesses to the work being done to improve roads and transportation methods.

Whitmer focused on the efforts to build electric vehicles in Detroit but also the quality of our infrastructure. Saying Michigan needs more federal funding that can be counted on every year.

“After decades of underinvestment in Michigan roads, the people of my state elected me and one of my biggest requests, across the state in all 83 counties, was to fix the damn roads,” said Whitmer, “There’s no question we need a predictable, sustainable, sufficient solution and that’s the best case scenario.”

Whitmer‘s first plan was a $.40 gas tax that was shot down by the legislature. Currently, her road plan is being funded by a $3.5 billion bond.