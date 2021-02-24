For The Community, By The Community Podcast: Michael’s Place

COVID-19 took its toll on every single one of us this past year. Some more than others. Many are coping with grief on a number of levels from the loss of loved ones, jobs, or simply not being able to see friends and family. That’s where non-profits like Michael’s Place come in, to help people deal with grief.

For this month’s For the Community, By the Community Podcast we talk with Michael’s Place executive director Mindy Buell to learn more about what they do.

Michael’s Place experienced devastating flooding over the summer. If you would like to help through donations, or seek help for grief support services click here.

