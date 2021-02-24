Emergency Crews Save Man Trapped Inside Grain Bin in Isabella Co.
Emergency crews likely saved a man’s life after he fell into a grain bin in Isabella County.
Police got a call around 11 Wednesday morning about a man in the grain bin filled with corn.
It may not seem like it, but it is a really dangerous situation.
The corn behaves almost like a liquid, so you can fall in and suffocate.
Both Shepherd Tri-Township Fire and the Mt. Pleasant Fire Departments responded.
Shepherd police say these crews were heroes and saved a life.
