Emergency Crews Save Man Trapped Inside Grain Bin in Isabella Co.

Emergency crews likely saved a man’s life after he fell into a grain bin in Isabella County.

Police got a call around 11 Wednesday morning about a man in the grain bin filled with corn.

It may not seem like it, but it is a really dangerous situation.

The corn behaves almost like a liquid, so you can fall in and suffocate.

Both Shepherd Tri-Township Fire and the Mt. Pleasant Fire Departments responded.

Shepherd police say these crews were heroes and saved a life.