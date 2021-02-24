Drawdown Begins at Edenville Dam Complex

Construction crews began a drawdown of the Tobacco River spillway in Gladwin County on Wednesday.

The drawdown is a critical step in progressing with repairs and helping the Mid-Michigan area recover from historic flooding.

Back in may an overtopping of the Edenville Dam and failure of the Sanford Dam led to the devastating floods.

Homes and businesses were wiped away and the floods caused millions of dollars in damage.

Water flowed through the Edenville Dam complex Wednesday morning for the first time since May’s flooding.

“What you’re going to see is a slow dewatering process. Approximately 1 foot per day is going to be lowered from the upstream side to allow equalization of pressure and again to take the pressure off the other side of the Tittabawassee River, the M-30 bridge project,” said Dave Helmstetter, Construction Manager with AECOM.

Dave Helmstetter is helping oversee the project – with construction crews hard at work, 7 days a week for months.

He says the draw down is also a precautionary move.

“The goal of this project was to finish up before spring thaw. As you saw last year, you can have any number of weather events that contribute additional water into the overall watershed which feeds into this area. What we’re trying to do is make sure we’ve got a good relief valve in place, so the heavy rains and perched ground water and that’s don’t overwhelm the system that’s already been drastically affected,” said Helmstetter.

Another encouraging sign of progress for those who call this area home.

“It’s been hard. Not only do I live on this lake now, I grew up here, I’ve been on this lake since 1979 so I have a lot of friends, a lot of family, a lot of good memories on this lake, so I want it to come back, we need to it come back,” said Gladwin County Commission Chair Karen Moore.

“Long-term the goal is to stabilize the waterways upstream, to make it safer downstream while this longer-term process of repairing, or at least adjusting the long term water way system begins,” said Helmstetter.