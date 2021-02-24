Cooking with Chef Hermann: Roasted Chicken with Rosemary Cauliflower, Feta and Almonds

Roasted Chicken with Rosemary Cauliflower, Feta, Almonds

4 Chicken thighs

1 small head cauliflower

Sliver almonds, toasted

Red pepper flakes

Salt and Pepper

1 tsp rosemary

¼ cup olive oil

2 TB lemon juice

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Brush chicken thighs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on sheet pan and roast 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix together ¼ cup of olive oil with lemon juice, rosemary, red pepper flakes and a pinch of salt and pepper. Place cauliflower florets in bowl and coat well with oil mixture. Add cauliflower to the sheet pan with the chicken and roast for another 15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and cauliflower.

Plate chicken and cauliflower. Sprinkle with almonds and feta.