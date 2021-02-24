Congressman Upton Censured for Vote to Remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from Education Committee

A downstate Republican Party censured a Republican Congressman after he voted to remove Georgia Representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees.

Michigan Congressman Fred Upton represents Cass County.

Now, the Cass County GOP is punishing him.

The republican voted to strip Greene of her assignments because of comments supporting political violence and pushing wild conspiracy theories.

In a statement, Upton stood by his vote.

This is the second time the local party censured him.

The first was in January for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection.