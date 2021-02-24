Classroom Learning Spikes as COVID-19 Cases Decline

In-person learning has seen a significant increase in Michigan schools.

According to Michigan State University, more than 80 percent of school districts in Michigan have planned to offer some form of in-person learning this month.

That’s a 20 percent increase from last month, the largest monthly increase since the start of the school year. This change comes as COVID-19 cases in the state have been declining.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has asked all schools to provide students with an in-person learning option by March 1.