Cadillac Woman Arrested on Meth Charges
A Cadillac woman is charged with having meth after police say they found her in a car with the drug in Wexford County.
Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Michigan State Police noticed a car in the parking lot of a church in Haring Township.
Police found a man and Melissa Gautz inside the vehicle.
While talking, troopers say they noticed items linked to drug use and an open liquor bottle.
After a search, troopers found a bag of meth.
The driver was released at the scene.
Gautz will be back in court on March 9.