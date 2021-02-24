Cadillac Woman Arrested on Meth Charges

A Cadillac woman is charged with having meth after police say they found her in a car with the drug in Wexford County.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Michigan State Police noticed a car in the parking lot of a church in Haring Township.

Police found a man and Melissa Gautz inside the vehicle.

While talking, troopers say they noticed items linked to drug use and an open liquor bottle.

After a search, troopers found a bag of meth.

The driver was released at the scene.

Gautz will be back in court on March 9.