9&10 News – Senior Digital Producer
At 9&10 News of Northern Michigan you will find a thriving, robust and exciting company with a world class facility and location in beautiful Northern Michigan. We offer competitive pay, first class benefits and opportunities to learn and grow alongside accomplished leaders in the industry.
The Company: Heritage Broadcasting’s roots began on air in 1954 and we have been growing and evolving ever since! We are proud to be the News Leader in Northern Michigan! Today, we are home to news, weather, and entertainment content, 9&10 News, Local 32, and CW 32 as well as ME TV, Northern Michigan Digital, ION, and Mane Content.
The Position: As a Senior Digital Producer you will be responsible for producing content assigned 9&10 News digital products, including 9and10news.com, mobile apps and social media sites. You will assist in developing strategies for building and maintaining various social media properties focused on the goal of maintaining and increasing engagement and reach.
The Benefits:
- Medical/Dental/Vision/Life/STD/LTD
- 401K with a Company Match
- 17 Days PTO
- Relocation Allowance
The Culture
- Innovative: Our industry changes every day. Fresh ideas are welcomed and encouraged!
- Motivating & Engaging: Regardless of position or job title, you will find our team members are proud of their contributions, individual and team accomplishments, and they love to celebrate them!
- Collaborative: No one person or department is able to do it all. We rely on our strengths and weaknesses to complement one another to create an unbeatable team.
- Inclusive: We know to get all kinds of ideas, we need all kinds of people!
Responsibilities:
- Manage and prioritize news content under the direction of the News Director and Assistant News Director
- Participate in daily editorial meetings, providing story ideas as well as suggestions for digital content
- Collaborate with reporting staff to take advantage of the presentation of their stories on website and on social media
- Regularly review web metrics and adjust content to optimize the display of the site to viewer interests
- Take a leadership role in adapting content effectively for social media and assists in training of news staff in best practices
- Interact with followers on various social media platforms and grow the audience
- Plan and build special site sections and features that highlight coverage, link platforms and encourage user engagement
- Engage audiences across sites and platforms utilizing various tools including text and email alerts, push notifications in addition to other tools and services
- Work with other departments within Heritage Broadcasting on initiatives that require content development.
Requirements:
- Ability to work well collaboratively and communicate effectively with editorial, technical, creative and administrative personnel
- Strong writing and editing skills including knowledge and adherence to AP style
- Must be technically savvy and have excellent computer skills
- Knowledge of best practices on professional journalism social media accounts
- Must be able to work on multiple tasks simultaneously and in a deadline driven environment
- Strong news judgement
- Strong organizational skills
- Familiarity with internet publishing workflow, including experience with a content management system, image editing software, video editing tools and social media platforms
- Ability to tell engaging stories in the digital space by adding video assets, photos, social, etc.
- Familiar with Adobe video editing, encoding formats and live streaming
- Must be able and willing to work different shifts and be flexible with schedule changes
- Bachelor’s or graduate degree in Journalism, Communications or related field or comparable television work experience
- 3+ years of Experience in online journalism preferred and/or production writing
The Location: Heritage Broadcasting is based in beautiful Northern Michigan. This position will be based out of our Cadillac office. This is a great place to live, work and play! With rich forests, trails for miles, sand dunes, and an abundance of shoreline, it’s easy to see why we love it so much! Northern Michigan truly offers something for everyone with our beautiful four seasons and opportunity for year round outdoor adventures!
Are you ready? Are you excited?
If you have the required experience and skills, send your letter of interest, resume, professional references, and writing samples to Sean Mahon, News Director, at seanmahon@9and10news.com and Leslie Nowlin, HR Director at hr@9and10news.com.
Heritage Broadcasting is an EEO Employer.