9&10 News – Senior Digital Producer

Senior Digital Producer

At 9&10 News of Northern Michigan you will find a thriving, robust and exciting company with a world class facility and location in beautiful Northern Michigan. We offer competitive pay, first class benefits and opportunities to learn and grow alongside accomplished leaders in the industry.

The Company: Heritage Broadcasting’s roots began on air in 1954 and we have been growing and evolving ever since! We are proud to be the News Leader in Northern Michigan! Today, we are home to news, weather, and entertainment content, 9&10 News, Local 32, and CW 32 as well as ME TV, Northern Michigan Digital, ION, and Mane Content.

The Position: As a Senior Digital Producer you will be responsible for producing content assigned 9&10 News digital products, including 9and10news.com, mobile apps and social media sites. You will assist in developing strategies for building and maintaining various social media properties focused on the goal of maintaining and increasing engagement and reach.

The Benefits:

Medical/Dental/Vision/Life/STD/LTD

401K with a Company Match

17 Days PTO

Relocation Allowance

The Culture

Innovative: Our industry changes every day. Fresh ideas are welcomed and encouraged!

Motivating & Engaging: Regardless of position or job title, you will find our team members are proud of their contributions, individual and team accomplishments, and they love to celebrate them!

Collaborative: No one person or department is able to do it all. We rely on our strengths and weaknesses to complement one another to create an unbeatable team.

Inclusive: We know to get all kinds of ideas, we need all kinds of people!

