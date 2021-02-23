Vaccination Eligibility Opens up to Households in The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians

Vaccine eligibility is opening up for all members of The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

The tribe says it’s now allowing all members of a GTB member household to schedule a vaccination.

The tribe’s health department says it’s already vaccinated 33% of the tribe’s population within its six-county service area. And more than half of the tribe’s elder population has been vaccinated.

In total, The Grand Traverse Band has provided 1,233 double-vaccine doses.

Vaccinations are voluntary. If a member of GTB wants to schedule one, learn more here.