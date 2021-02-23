State Attorney General Investigates Case Against Grand Traverse Co. Commissioner
The state attorney general’s office is now looking in to something that happened during a virtual Grand Traverse County Commissioners meeting.
The AG’s office is figuring out if any laws were broken when commissioner Ron Clous flashed a rifle during public comment last month.
He did not make any comments about it and put the weapon down after a few seconds.
This lead to calls for his resignation.
The attorney general’s office is reviewing the case but hasn’t given a timeline for any decisions.