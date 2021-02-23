Reed City Parolee Faces Felony Charges After Traffic Crash

Mecosta County Deputies arrested a Reed City man on parole for bank robbery after they say he crashed a car then took off.

The sheriff’s office says the call came in Saturday afternoon.

They say Timothy Cousins crashed a car on Maddison road near 220th Avenue near Big Rapids.

When deputies got there, they say Cousins and a passenger ran into the woods.

Deputies used a taser on Cousins and arrested him.

Now, he’s charged with resisting and assaulting an officer and driving on a suspended license.