Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Reed City Middle School; Area Cleared After Search Finds Nothing

The Reed City Police Department responded to a call of a bomb threat at Reed City Middle School Tuesday.

The areas of possible concern were evacuated immediately and an initial search was conducted.

Reed City police were assisted by the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post in conducting a K-9 search.

No items of concern were located. Through an investigation, police determined the incident was a student’s attempt at humor.

The matter is still under investigation and will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and possible charges in probate court.