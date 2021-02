Police are looking for an inmate who did not return from release.

Michael Kann was given PR bond from the Ogemaw County Jail for a medical appointment on Monday.

Police say he did not return to jail.

Now, the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office is looking for him.

Kann has ties to Oscoda County and the Mio area.

He was in jail on a domestic assault charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.