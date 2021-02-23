Munson Healthcare Partners with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, Expands Services in Cadillac and Grayling

Munson Healthcare is expanding physical therapy services to Cadillac and Grayling by partnering with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation.

The nationally recognized physical therapy organization is known for its comprehensive programs and for finding ways to reduce pain without using opioids.

Munson in Traverse City partnered with Mary Free Bed in 2019.

So far, they’ve seen great results and are thrilled to give patients more options, closer to home.

“some more expanded services and maybe more specialty services that maybe previously, patients have had to drive to traverse city or grand rapids for, we’ll now be able to provide in Cadillac and Grayling,” said Christie Norman, Director of Outpatient Services.

