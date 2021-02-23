MTM On The Road: Eating Our Way Through Traverse City Restaurant Week

I hope you’re hungry because it’s Traverse City Restaurant Week!

This year, they’ve extended it to two weeks so you can eat your way through all the delicious restaurants now through March 6.

With over 25 restaurants participating, you can taste the variety of food this region has to offer.

Restaurant week is always an important week but it’s especially important to support these local businesses this year.

The Three Course Menus will either be $25 or $35.

You can click here for all the participating restaurants and their menus.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are taking us on a tour of some of the restaurants you can indulge at.