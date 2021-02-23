Michigan Health Officials Report 1,316 New Coronavirus Cases, 34 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,316 new cases of the coronavirus and 34 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 582,719 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 15,396 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday’s deaths announced include 18 deaths identified during a vital records review.

As of Feb. 19, 529,080 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

