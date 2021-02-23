Living Right: Gender Pay Gap in Sports

The gender gap exists in all careers including in sports.

Male athletes in basketball, golf, soccer, baseball and tennis made anywhere from 15% to 100% more than female athletes.

In 2019, soccer start Lionel Messi made $127 million, while tennis superstar Serena Williams made $29 million.

Now one young woman is working to change that.

She’s a mention with a message and is working to change how women, from grad school to the pros, are treated in the playing field.

