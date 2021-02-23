Senate Committees Investigate Capitol Riot

Hearings on the U.S. Capitol riot are set to begin Tuesday, nearly a month and half after that devastating day.

Two senate committees will investigate the security failures around the capitol to make sure an attack like the one on Jan. 6 never happens again.

The committees will examine why was law enforcement was delayed in their response and how rioters were able to breach the Capitol so easily.

Four witnesses are set to testify today. Those are the acting chief of the metropolitan police department, the former Senate sergeant at arms, the former House sergeant at arms, and the former chief of the U.S. Capitol police.

At least one other hearing with additional witnesses is scheduled for this Thursday.

You can the hearings live on 9&10 News Plus on the VUit app.