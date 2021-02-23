Former Governor Snyder Attends Pretrial Hearing on Flint Water Crisis

Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder is headed to court Tuesday morning.

Lawyers for Snyder argue that Flint prosecutors charged the former governor in the wrong county for his role in the Flint water crisis, and they want the charges dismissed.

Prosecutors argue that if the charges were filed wrong, the case should be moved instead of dismissed.

A pretrial hearing will take place at 8:30 a.m.

Snyder faces two misdemeanor charges for willful neglect of duty.

Emergency managers appointed by Snyder switched Flint’s water supply to Flint River in 2014. The water wasn’t treated correctly, causing lead contamination and an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease that turned deadly.

Eight other officials face charges ranging from perjury to involuntary manslaughter.