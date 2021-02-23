Enjoy Winter, Support Local Businesses, Possibly Win Prizes with Boyne Area Chamber’s ‘Frozen Boyne’

There are two ways to go about getting through winter: 1) counting down the days until it’s over; 2) embracing it and have some winter fun.

The Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce prefers number 2 (and so do we)!

From now until March 17, they are hosting ‘Frozen Boyne.’ It’s a way to encourage people to get support local businesses, get outside, and possibly even win a prize.

Email a photo of yourself enjoying “Frozen Boyne” to info@boynechamber.com. The chamber says a winner will be randomly chosen each week and will receive great prizes from chamber members.

To learn more about ‘Frozen Boyne,’ click here.