Baldwin Woman Starts Coat Drive for Those in Need in Area

A woman in Baldwin is making sure everyone has access to a warm winter coat this season.

Patty Bergman recently moved to Baldwin, and wanted to make the community a better place.

She decided to start a coat drive called Share the Warmth, where people can receive a free coat, no matter how old you are or what state of need you’re in.

Bergman reached out on Facebook for coat donations, and the community came together to support her cause.

So far, Bergman has held two of the share the warmth coat drives, and given out 145 coats.

“At first I was going to limit it to one coat per person, and then when I saw how people were getting them for their nieces and nephews and asking ‘can I have another one?’,” Bergman said. “I said, you know, take what you need.”

The next Share the Warmth drive is Saturday Feb 27 from 10:00-2:00 at Hollister Park.

If you have donations that you would like to give, you can drop them off at the Ludington B2 Outlet location, or schedule a drop off or pickup time with Patty Bergman on Facebook.