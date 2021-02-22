U.S. Tops 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths

The U.S. officially surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic nearly matches the number of Americans Killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

The U.S. accounts for 20% of the nearly 2.5 million coronavirus deaths in the world.

Average daily deaths and cases have dropped significantly in the past few weeks in the U.S., from more than 4,000 reported deaths on some days in January to an average of less than 1,900 per day.