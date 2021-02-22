President Biden To Hold Ceremony Honoring Lives Lost In Pandemic

President Biden is expected to hold a moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony Monday evening to honor those who have passed away during the pandemic.

This comes as the United States approaches 500,000 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.

First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are also scheduled to participate.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that President Biden wants to use his “own voice and platform to take a moment to remember the people whose lives have been lost.”

President Biden will also be delivering remarks.

You can view the ceremony through a live-stream at six p.m. on Monday on the 9&10 News Plus channel on the Vuit app.