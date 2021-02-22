Precision Plumbing, Heating Services Launches Paid Apprenticeship Program

Networks Northwest Michigan Works! and Precision Plumbing and Heating Systems Inc. are partnering up to offer paid apprenticeships.

Precision Plumbing and Heating Systems is offering paid apprenticeships for people interested in learning plumbing, HVC install and HVC service.

By the end of the program, people will have the skills and knowledge to enter the workforce.

“It can make all of the difference to sell on who is a job seeker and they’re looking for maybe a new career, but maybe they don’t exactly have all of the training that they need,” says Evelyn Szpliet, manager of apprenticeships & business resource networks at Networks Northwest Michigan Works!

Bob Roe, co-owner of Precision Plumbing and Heating Systems, says this apprenticeship program provides a great alternative for those who choose not to go to college.

“It’s no secret that college isn’t for everybody, but it’s always pushed, and I think that’s created a little bit of void in the skilled trade, not a little bit, there’s actually a very big void in skilled trades,” says Roe.

Once the apprenticeship is over, they will receive a national credential from the US Department of Labor.