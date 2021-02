Newberry Head-On Snowmobile Crash Injures Riders

Photo courtesy: Luce County Sheriff Department

A snowmobile crash in Newberry resulted in injuries and a warning to the public from police.

The Luce County Sheriff’s Department says two snowmobiles crashed head-on at the crest of a hill.

The sheriff’s department says riders should use caution and “always assume another rider may be coming around a corner or cresting a hill.”