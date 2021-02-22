Michigan State Police Warn of New Subscription Scam

Michigan State Police have a warning on Monday after two people say they got scammed.

State police say scammers are contacting people about a subscription that will automatically renew for several hundred dollars.

When the victims say they do not want the subscription, the scammer will get in touch to cancel.

However, state police say the scammers are gaining access to the victim’s computer and stealing their information.

As always, never give out your personal information to a stranger for any reason.