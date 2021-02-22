Man Dies After Barricading in Montcalm Co. Barn

Michigan State Police started getting calls about a man with a gun on North Wyman near Edgar Road Sunday afternoon in Montcalm County.

Troopers say that man was Andrew Courser.

They say he was firing his weapon near homes and yelling at vehicles driving by.

MSP says he began firing his weapon at troopers when they arrived.

Troopers say they returned fire and Courser left the scene and barricaded himself in a nearby barn.

After a four hour standoff, Courser came out of the barn, but ignored commands to lower his weapon.

Troopers say Courser was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are still investigating.