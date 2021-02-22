Leelanau County Man Helping Immigrants Through Non-Profit

A northern Michigan man is helping connect immigrants with information as congress begins taking up immigration reform

Bart Skorupa live in Leelanau County and is the co-founder of the Mobile Pathways.

The non-profit works with immigration attorney’s and organizations to send information to immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers through text messaging and other mobile messaging platforms.

Bart says their work has picked up in recent weeks with congress set to tackle immigration reform.

He says they’ve been working hard to combat misinformation about recent executive orders and what immigration legislation may be passed by congress.

“The idea is we just want everyone to have a fair shot, it’s our laws and we’re just sharing them and trying to democratize immigration laws. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for an immigration attorney and my parents were fortune enough to be able to afford one after a few years but we just want to make sure everyone understands the law,” said Skorupa.

Bart says one of the biggest hurdles immigrants face is access to immigration attorney’s and information.