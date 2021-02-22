Ferris State University Unveils Plans for Center for Virtual Learning

Ferris State University in Big Rapids is getting ready to break ground on a new Center for Virtual Learning.

The nearly $30 million project will provide a modern learning space for programs including the School of Digital Media and the School of Education.

It will also host the eSports program at Ferris and cyber competitions.

Faculty say the new building will be a big asset for them and for students heading into growing industries.

“We’re very excited across campus, within the programs, students are excited, faculty and staff are excited to have this new space and it’s been a long time coming in terms of planning and going over and making sure we have the right spaces and right technology going into it,” said Professor Glen Okonoski.

Construction on the Center for Virtual Learning is set to begin in May.