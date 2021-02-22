Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Grand Traverse Commons Beautiful, New, Luxury Condo

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to a beautiful, new, luxury condo at the Grand Traverse Commons in downtown Traverse City.

This incredible corner unit is encompassed by a massive private balcony and is surrounded by one of the most desirable areas in Traverse City but on the inside, this bright and beautiful condo has some amazing living space.

“You have a beautiful great room that overlooks the hillside here and also has plenty of natural light as the condo is situated southwest so you are receiving just a ton of natural light throughout through these large windows,” said Chrissy Ingersoll, realtor for Re/Max Bayshore. “The custom kitchen has a large island that features plenty of counter space with granite countertops and stainless steel high end appliances and beautiful tile backsplash and large dining area for entertaining as well.”

Both of the spacious bedrooms have walk-in closets and attached bathrooms but the master suite comes with some added privacy and views of some of the historic buildings at the commons.

With everything you could ask for on the inside and being only steps away from some of Traverse City’s best shops and restaurants, this luxurious home is ideal in every way.

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.