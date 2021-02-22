63 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine Have Been Administered In U.S.

Health Officials across the United States say that approximately 63 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far.

This is according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control Sunday.

The 63 million doses administered so far are about 83% of the more than 75 million doses distributed across the country.

The CDC says around 43.5 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Additionally, they say nearly 19 million people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated.

